Thank you for Reading.

Loretta (Hess) Lucas
SYSTEM

LORETTA (HESS) LUCAS, 81, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord on April 16 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, and attended Charleston High School.

Her husband, Danny Lucas; parents, Earnest and Juanita Hess; and nine brothers and sisters preceded Loretta in death.

Recommended for you