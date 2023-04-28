LORETTA (HESS) LUCAS, 81, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord on April 16 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, and attended Charleston High School.
Her husband, Danny Lucas; parents, Earnest and Juanita Hess; and nine brothers and sisters preceded Loretta in death.
Surviving her are her brother, Roger Hess; sister, Alice Shearer; daughter, Diana Lucas; sons, Kevin Hess of Virginia; Danny and Duane Lucas both of Charleston; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a special great-grandson, Dalton, who was always there to help his Maw Maw.
Loretta retired from BB&T, she later became a caregiver for the elderly and that was her passion. She loved her family and her cats, Blackie, Fidget and Momma Kitty. She enjoyed feeding the birds and deer daily and her favorite pastime was going to thrift stores and yard sales.
A special thank you to Wanda Dickerson for helping Diana to care for her mother at home, a thank you to a special friend, Joyce Hoover, for checking on her daily for many years and thank you, Belinda Keen, for also checking on her and thank you, Marianne Rastle, for being her best friend.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Big Bottom Baptist Church, Campbells Creek, with Pastors Fred Christian and Mark Kilburn officiating.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, Loretta would like donations made to her favorite cat rescue, D.A.C.R., P. O. Box 11828, Charleston, WV 25339.