LORETTA J DUDDING, 70, of So. Chas passed away Thur., Mar. 25, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Avrille Dudding. Loretta was survived by son, Greg Dudding (Casey) of Huntington, WV, Granddaughters Sophia and Lilly Dudding of TX, sister, Rose Marie Lewis of St. Albans and loving nieces, Rita Morris, Stephanie Reed and Cherry Jones. She was preceded in death by son, Wesley Dudding, brother Phillip Dudding and special nephew Jesse Lewis. Due to Covid-19, the family will be planning a memorial service in her honor at a later date.
