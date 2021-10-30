Loretta Jean Keenan Spencer Oct 30, 2021 13 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LORETTA JEAN KEENAN SPENCER 78 of Pond Gap passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at home. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Spencer family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keenan Spencer Loretta Jean Gap Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner John Henry Crist Dorsel Hodges Christopher Michael Boggs Renee Wiles-Johnson Blank Glen R. Erwin Sr Pamela G. Fisher Doyle Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 30, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right