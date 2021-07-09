LORETTA JEAN SLAYTON, 83, of Apple Grove, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. Services will be announced at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
