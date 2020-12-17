LORETTA EDNA JOHNSON, 81 of Hurricane, WV passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
She was born May 20, 1939 in Putnam County, WV to the late Bernard and Geneva Torman. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Ray, Homer, & Calvin Torman.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years William "Bill" Johnson; sons Curtis (Denise) of Hurricane, Dean (Janet) of Red House & Perry (Melissa) of Hurricane; grandchildren Camron Johnson (Kyonna) of Hurricane, Jenna Johnson of Red House, Bradley & Philip Johnson of Hurricane; great-grandchildren Kane & Ronan Johnson of Hurricane; her sisters Ann Johnson of Hurricane & Joyce Burdette of Hurricane.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, December 20, at Mount Mariah Cemetery.