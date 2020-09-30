LORETTA KAY
WILSON, age 73, of Charleston passed away at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was born October 19, 1946 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Benjamin T. Cook and Emma Loveall Cook. Loretta was a 1964 graduate of DuPont High School, Belle. She was a member of Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Cabin Creek. Loretta had a great love of children and had served in many Sunday School and VBS ministries thru the years. Her heart's desire in living and dying was to see others come to know Jesus whom she loved. She was active in the Brenda Halstead Prayer Group and also enjoyed serving faithfully each week in the food pantry. She also loved God's creation and through the years had many pets that she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Loretta is survived by her husband Billy Wilson; special son, John Michael (Holly) Townsend and seven grandchildren of Tampa, Florida and special friend Polly Dufresne and family of Hernando, Florida, who was like a daughter to her. She is also survived by her step sons, Jim (Kim) Wilson, Mark (Michelle) Wilson and 7 step-grandchildren and 4 step- great grandchildren and her sisters, Georgia and Donna Cook of Charleston, Betty (Phillip) Perry of St. Albans, Lorena (Jim) Rowe of Stafford, Virginia and brother, Ben (Lee Ann) Cook, Jr of Little Hocking, Ohio. In addition, she is survived by brothers-in law Randy (Shirley) Wilson of Charleston, Arthur "Buddy"(Shirley) Wilson of Sanford, Florida, Robert "Bobby" (Brenda) Dearien of Charleston and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston for immediate family only on Thursday, October 1 and a memorial service to be announced at a later date due to COVID 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Loretta be made to the Campbells Creek Food Pantry 543 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.