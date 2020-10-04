LORETTA LOIS COTTRELL, 80 of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Cottrell family.
