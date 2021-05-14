"I have fought the good fight, I have kept the faith, I have finished my course..."
LORETTA MAE HANNIGAN, 89, of Shrewsbury, departed this life Wednesday, May 12, 2021, following a long illness. She was born June 29, 1931 in Lincoln County and the family moved to Shrewsbury in 1935 where she remained a lifelong resident.
She was a 1950 graduate of East Bank High School and was a bus driver for Kanawha County Schools from 1969 until her retirement in 1989. Loretta had a very bubbly personality and never met a stranger.
Loretta accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Shrewsbury Church of Christ and later attended Kanawha City Church of Christ. Her life was a testament to her faith and her love of the Lord.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Myron Hannigan; parents, Noah and Mary Briles; and her brothers, Dennis, Beryl, and Don Briles.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Mickey Hannigan, Tom (Brenda) Hannigan, her twins, Cecilia (Jerry) Backus and Bruce (Robin) Hannigan; seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Per her request, a small private memorial service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to, Friends of Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
