LORETTA MAE HARKINS RODGERS, 97, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at her residence at Canterfield of Bluffton, in Bluffton, SC.
Loretta was born on March 15, 1926, in Charleston, Kanawha County WV to Samuel Granville Harkins, Sr. and Louise Eden's Harkins. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Rodgers and son, Wayne Lee Rodgers; her sister Charlotte Parsons and brothers, David Harkins and Samuel Harkins, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Neil D. (Kay) Rodgers of Goose Creek, SC, daughter in law, Debbie Lagno Rodgers, of Bluffton, SC, four grandchildren; Shane (Leigh Ann) Rodgers, Cullen (Kendra) Rodgers, Shelley McNair Burgess and Brent (Traci) Armstrong; eight great grandchildren; Ben Rodgers, Thomas Rodgers, Berkley Rodgers, Perry Rodgers, Andrew McNair, Alex McNair, Patrick McNair and Ollie Armstrong; sister in law; Margie Davis Harkins, of Amelia Island, FL, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Loretta was a long time member of Davis Chapel Church in Charleston, WV and was employed by the US Dept. of Agriculture. In 1981 she and her husband, Gerald made the decision to retire and relocate to Jacksonville, FL where she found a new home church with North Jacksonville Baptist.
Celebration of Loretta's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Mary Colley officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crescent Hospice of Bluffton South Carolina.