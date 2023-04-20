Thank you for Reading.

Loretta Mae Harkins Rodgers
LORETTA MAE HARKINS RODGERS, 97, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at her residence at Canterfield of Bluffton, in Bluffton, SC.

Loretta was born on March 15, 1926, in Charleston, Kanawha County WV to Samuel Granville Harkins, Sr. and Louise Eden's Harkins. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Rodgers and son, Wayne Lee Rodgers; her sister Charlotte Parsons and brothers, David Harkins and Samuel Harkins, Jr.

