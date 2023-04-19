Loretta Mae Lucas Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LORETTA MAE LUCAS, 81 of Tad, WV passed away Sunday April 16, 2023 at her home. Arrangements will be forth coming under the direction of Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Yvonne C. Flowers Barbara Jo Lanham Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book