LORETTA MAE MEADOWS, 84, of Belle, passed away April 22, 2020, at home following a long illness.
She was a key maker for Cole National Key Corporation, a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Rand, member of AARP and the Breast Cancer Survivors Awareness.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack R. Meadows; parents, Clifford and Ada Casdorph Wolfe; son, J. C. Meadows; daughter, Jackie Rhodes; and grandson, Craig A. Meadows.
Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Russell Meadows of Campbells Creek, Timmy and Christina Meadows of Florida; daughter, Ronda Meadows of Belle; brother, Ronald Wolfe of Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Della Holcombe of Clay, Carol Page of Campbells Creek; four grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Wolfe Cemetery, Campbells Creek, with Pastor Gordon Killion officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.