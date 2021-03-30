LORETTA SUE COTTRELL (SQUEAKY) ,74, of Spencer passed away March 27, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born in Putnam County to the late Edra Burgess. She was also proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell L Cottrell Sr; sons Darrell L Cottrell Jr and Timothy P Cottrell; and brother, Harold Angel.
Loretta was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Joe) Doig; sisters, Judy Pittman, Janet (Robert) Latta, and Betsy Gilligan of Beaver; Grandchildren, Elizabeth and Joey Doig of Charleston; and three great- grandchildren, Malena, Addi, and Joseph.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at Jim Ridge.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. for family with a public visitation from noon to 1 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
