"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Cor 2:9 LORETTA T. CRADDOCK 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021 cradled in the arms of her daughter with Steve tightly holding her hand. She is no longer a prisoner of Alzheimer's and through God's grace, has received her glorious new eternal body, free of pain and suffering.
Loretta was born on April 19, 1935. Her childhood years were spent in Nitro, WV, later moving to St. Albans where she graduated from St. Albans High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, true soul mate, and partner in everything, William E. (Bill) Craddock on January 1, 1954. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage, until Bill's death on July 16, 2007.
Her greatest joy was her family. She loved being a wife, mother, grand & great grandmother. She was an impeccable homemaker and her innate talents for decorating and flower arranging, along with her love for primitive antiques, was evident throughout her home, which was featured in "Country Decorating" magazine and The Charleston Gazette newspaper. Loretta loved to entertain friends and family. Her delicious holiday feasts were unsurpassed. Her favorite time was spent with Bill, sitting on the front porch swing, drinking coffee and discussing their day.
Loretta attended Gateway Christian Church where she and Bill were charter members. She had a strong faith and in her younger years was active in the church kitchen as well as teaching Sunday school and VBS.
She and Bill were the owners of Suburban Subaru/Suburban Motor Sales for over 45 years, selling the dealership in 2015.
Loretta was as kind as she was beautiful. Her personality lit up a room. She never met a stranger. She had a knack for making people feel loved and welcomed. Always the giver - she put everyone before herself. Her take-charge personality and her hard work ethic were just some of her wonderful qualities. She truly was a Proverbs 31 lady. We will miss her terribly but know we will see her again.
Preceding her in death are her husband, William E. Craddock, her parents, Joseph A. Thacker and Ethel M. Thacker Donegan and her brothers, Willard F. Thacker and Clark E. Thacker.
Cherishing the memories of Loretta are her daughters whom she loved with all her heart, Fonda Morris (Stephen McCracken) who were her caregivers and where she made her home for the last 6 years, Wendy Craddock-Scott, her grandsons whom she adored Brett A. (Kik) Morris, J. Trey Morris, 2 great granddaughters, Arya and Addilynn Morris whom she doted on and was affectionately known as Gigi.
There will be no service at this time. Those wishing to honor Loretta's memory can make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536 or Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177
You may visit Loretta's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Letting Go The angels gathered near your side So very close to you For they knew the pain and suffering That you were going through I thought about so many things As I held tightly to your hand Oh, how I wished that you were strong And happy once again But your eyes were looking homeward To that place beyond the sky Where Jesus held His outstretched arms It was time to say good-bye I struggled with my selfish thoughts For I wanted you to stay So we could walk and talk again Like we did... just yesterday But Jesus knew the answer And I knew you loved Him so So I gave to you life's greatest gift The gift of letting go Judith Bulock Morse