LORETTA THEIBERT 77, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on January 2, 2023.
Loretta was born in Charleston, WV and graduated from Charleston High School in 1964.
Loretta was raised out in Loudendale. She enjoyed going to church and once won an award for perfect attendance to all church services for 5 years in a row, while she was a teenager. She was a long standing member of Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church before moving to Virginia.
Loretta proudly worked in various schools as a cook in Kanawha County. While in Virginia Beach she worked as a cook in a pre-school, then later ran her own in-home day care. She helped raise her 3 oldest grandchildren. She was amazingly supportive by taking care of the dozens of foster children her daughter brought into the family, going out of her way to ensure they felt loved, valued and wanted while they were in her family's care.
Loretta always had lots to do. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Her home was full of her beloved houseplants. She made amazing biscuits and rolls.
Loretta is survived by her children, Richard L. Theibert III (Dawn) of Fairmont, WV, Robert Theibert of Parkersburg, WV, and Rinda Theibert of Virginia Beach, VA.; grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Julie, Bella, and Emily and great granddaughter, Annabelle and soon to be born great grandson, Sam; her sister, Betty Hill of Charleston; brothers, James Anderson Comer (Joann) of Charleston, Ernie Comer (Sandy) of Charleston, sister, Frankie Ray (Gary) of FL, brother, Charles Comer (Kathy) of Charleston, sister, Linda Pennington (Terry) of KY, brother, George Comer (Dale) of FL, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard "Les" Theibert, Jr., her parents, James "Arthur" and Ona Comer and 3 siblings who passed away in a house fire in 1940 as young children, James Robert, June Angela, and Faye Frances.
She is greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on January 13, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church 7003 Kanawha State Forest Drive, Charleston, WV 25304. Loretta's home going celebration will be on January 14, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Loudendale Free Will Baptist. There will be a graveside service held at the Spring Hill Cemetery Park. The reception for family and friends after the graveside service will take place back at the Loudendale Free Will Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Connect with a Wish, https://www.connectwithawish.org/ a non profit which provides support to children in foster care in Virginia Beach, VA.