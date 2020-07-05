Lori Ann (Dean) Wood

LORI ANN (DEAN) WOOD, 55, of Ravenswood, (Flatwoods Community), passed away July 2, 2020, in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Visitation will be from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Ravenswood, Evans, Mason and New Haven, W.Va.

