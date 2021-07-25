LORI ANN (GUMP) HOPKINS of Clendenin, WV passed away unexpectantly on July the 17th , 2021 at the age of 49. Lori was Mother to three beautiful, smart, wonderful children that grew into inspiring adults; Her two Sons, Tristan and Damian Hopkins of Clendenin,WV and her Daughter Sarah Hopkins of Elkview, WV. She was preceded in death by her Father, Samuel Gump and Mother, Mary Mullins. Additionally preceded in death by her Step-Father, Noble Mullins. Lori was also preceded in death by her Grandmother Dessie Warburton, with whom she loved very much and her GrandFather, Grover Warburton.
Lori is survived by all three of her children along with her Brother, Michael Mullins(wife, Melody Mullins) of Amma,WV and her Sister, Dawn (Mullins) Morrison(Husband, Michael Morrison) of Huntington,WV. Additionally survived by many cousins and extended family.
Throughout Lori's life she suffered from many illnesses, however, her willingnesss to go out of her way for her loved ones was unmatched. She was a Mother that would push herself at times, even when not feeling well, and a more loving parent, there was not. Lori extended herself on many occassions to make other's happy. Her humor and relaxed personality will be missed by all that knew her.
Lori was raised in a Christian household and was a strong woman, who believed in The Word of God and the power of the Holy Spirit. Her most adamant hope was that her children have a relationship with Christ, that would be everlasting.