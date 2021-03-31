LORI ANN HALSTEAD, 48, of St. Albans, passed away, March 28, 2021, after a 8 month battle with cancer.
She was born March 25, 1973, in Charleston, to the late Richard Halstead and Ruth Ann Riggs Halstead.
Lori was a graduate of Sherman High School (Boone Co.) and Rock Creek Vocational School. An employee of Lab Corp. and a member of the Church of Christ, St. Albans.
She is survived by her loving family, husband, David Reagan, St. Albans, mother and step-father, Ruth Ann Halstead Brown and Elwood Brown, Charleston, daughter, Amanda Jo Keeney, son, Andrew Keeney and his wife, Courtney and 6month old grandson, Grayson Keeney, whom she loved dearly, all of St. Albans, brothers, Jerry of Parkersburg, and Jimmy of Comfort, fur-baby, Gizzy and was beloved by a host of friends.
Because of COVID, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com
