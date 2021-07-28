LORI ANN TOWNSEND, 60, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hospice of CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Joseph Clayton.
Lori was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and matriarch. She served her country for two years in the U.S. Navy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Keith Martin Townsend; daughters, Tanya Nicole Ledbetter and husband David Ledbetter, Charity Ranae and husband, David Goodwin; son, Micah Daniel Townsend and wife Chelsea; mother, Donna Jeanne Waring brothers, Richard Jeff Clayton and wife, Beth Clayton, Mark Clayton Sr., Patrick Michael Clayton; sister, Lisa and husband, Michael Panosh; and eight grandchildren, Edward and Lideya Darlington, Ethan Ledbetter, Madison and Lillian Goodwin, Leah Ian and Mason Townsend.
A service will begin 11 a.m., Thursday July 29, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.