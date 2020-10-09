Lori Joanne Dickinson

LORI JOANNE COWELL DICKINSON, 53, resident of High Point, NC., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Lori was born September 14, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV and later graduated from West Virginia University where she received her B.S. in marketing and also her MBA. She moved to this area in 1990 and later spent several years in Pennsylvania before returning here in 2006. Lori was a member of Sand Hills United Methodist Church in Marietta, OH, and also attended Community Bible Church in High Point. In 1989, she married Eric Dickinson, who survives of the residence.
Also surviving are her parents, Gary and Barbara Cowell of Kernersville, NC; daughter, Brittany Chen and husband Steven of Charlotte, NC; son, Adam Dickinson of Durham, NC; brother, Michael Cowell and wife Angela of Lewisville, NC; a niece, Jessica Kessler; and three nephews, Anderson Cowell, Miles Cowell and Nathan Dickinson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Rowell. Lori was a caring and selfless mother, wife and friend who loved her family above all else.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday at Community Bible Church in High Point, NC with Rev. Jon Eric Woodward and Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:50 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262 or to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Greensboro, N.C. 27409.
Special thanks is extended from her family to the wonderful cancer team at Wake Forest High Point Medical Center, and especially Dr. Huff, for the care she received during their time together. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.