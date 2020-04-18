LORI LEE DONNELL, 47, of Mount Hope, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Services will be private. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.