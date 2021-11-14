Departed this life on November 8, 2021 at Thomas Hospital.
On November 8,2021 our hearts are heavy, this world suddenly lost a beautiful soul last night. A beautiful, generous, sassy soul but Heaven gained an Angel. Our sweet sister, daughter, aunt, a niece, a cousin and best friend is now celebrating in heaven with our Momma. Lori loved with all her heart. She was different and unique but wholesome at the same time. She forgave easily, loved freely, and was the most kind and generous soul I have ever known. She loved the color red, traveling, the ocean and most of all singing! She had the voice of an Angel. She and I would always laugh about how we were going to partner up for American Idol. Lori was all things good. She was a light in an ugly world. She was so much to so many. Lori taught me to live. To enjoy today. To enjoy each moment. To take that trip to the ocean! Tonight though, with oceans of tears, I and her family will remember one of the most sweetest and beautiful women in our lives. I know that she is with the Lord now, she is peaceful and no longer in pain. She has her long blonde hair, a great tan and so much red on! I will find comfort in that. We always laughed until we cried. I, we will all see her again in Heaven.
Lori is preceded in a death by her mother Kathy Butcher.
She leaves behind her father, Kellis Alan Toler of WV; step father, William Scott Butcher of WV; brother, Tony (Tammie) Toler of SC; step-brother Joshua Toler of SC; sister, Kellie (Robert) Rogers of WV; step-sisters Crystal (Jeffrey) Haynes of WV, Andrea Butcher of HI, Leslie Armour of WV, and Vickie Butcher of WV; she had many treasured nieces, nephews, family, friends and her loving cat Teddy.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.