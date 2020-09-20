LORITA MAXINE RIGGS, 80, of Yawkey, WV, went home to the Lord Saturday, September 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston.
She was a member of the McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard; daughter Catherine (Rodney) Brumfield of Yawkey; sons Leonard Wayne Riggs and Aaron Deon (Beverly) Riggs of Sumerco, WV, and Frances Keith (Melissa) Riggs of Cincinnati, OH; brother Lowell "Gene" Nicholas; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to caregivers, granddaughter, Shawna Barton, and daughter, Catherine Brumfield.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Kinder Cemetery in Brushton. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.