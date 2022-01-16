Thank you for Reading.

Lorna Cay Vaughan
LORNA CAY VAUGHAN, 65, of Nitro, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen "Dink" and Ellen Jarvis Fields; four sisters; and two brothers.

Lorna is survived by her daughter, Dawn Newhouse; sisters, Linda Fisher and Mary Reed; brothers, Sonny and Pete Fields; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her companion, Jerry Guy.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Mark Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

