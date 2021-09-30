LORNA (DEEDEE) HARRIS, 56, of Charleston peacefully passed away surround by family on Wednesday September 22,2021.
To know DeeDee was to know a woman who was energetic, fun loving, and full of laughter. She could make a person smile with just her presence. Her motto was "Make Every Day Count!" She was a member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church and a longtime State of West Virginia employee.
DeeDee was preceded in death by her parents James and Fannie Harris, sister Janet Booker, and brother Walter Jordan.
Left to cherish her memory is son Michael Jeffrey Harris of Charleston, WV; grandchildren Rahmyiah, Mizaiah, Mirajai' all of Charleston; brother Clifford Poore of Charleston; sisters Patricia (Calvin) Whaley of The Colony, Tx, Mary Poore Bumphas, Elizabeth Harris, and Phyllis Harris all of Charleston. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friend, that will remember her with unforgettable joyful moments.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Charleston, WV, with Pastor Letari Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.