LORRAINE ELEANOR (HERDMAN) BARNETTE, 84, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Burial will follow in the Creston Cemetery, Evans. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
