Lorraine Mae Dawson
LORRAINE MAE DAWSON, 93, of Poca passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Lorraine was born in Boone County to the late Virgie Mae Booth on June 2,1929. She was the youngest of 3 siblings. She married the love of her life Ulysses K. Dawson in 1946, having just celebrated their 76th anniversary in August.

