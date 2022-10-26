LORRAINE MAE DAWSON, 93, of Poca passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Lorraine was born in Boone County to the late Virgie Mae Booth on June 2,1929. She was the youngest of 3 siblings. She married the love of her life Ulysses K. Dawson in 1946, having just celebrated their 76th anniversary in August.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by Daughter, Janet Marie Dawson; brother, Henry Bias; and granddaughter, Kinsey Hill.
Lorraine is survived by son, Gary (Rhonda) of West Jefferson, OH; daughter, Laverna (Steve) of Russell, Ky; son, Neil (Judy) Belleview, FL; daughter, Vivian of Cross Lanes; son, Randy (Carol) of Poca; daughter, Rita (Mike) of Bremen, Oh; daughter, Judy (Chuck) of Winfield; son, Timmy (Sandy) of Brandon, FL; daughter, Donna of Pettyville; 24 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 31 great great grandchildren.
She was a member of God's Lighthouse of Charleston.
The family thanks Putnam Aging transportation drivers. Fresenius Kidney Care of Teays Valley. Amedisys Home Health Nurses and Hospice of Charleston.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be from Noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.