LORRAINE (MARKS) BURDETTE, 62, of Big Chimney, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born on September 11, 1957, in Latrobe, Pa., to John O. Marks Jr. and Elizabeth Wolfe Posten.
Lorrie graduated from East Bank High School and spent 37 years at AEP before retiring to pursue her life's passion of canine search and rescue. She was an avid animal lover and proud member of WV K-9 SAR. She was praised and nationally recognized, alongside her hero dog, Soot, for saving a man's life. Lorrie had a passion for life that inspired all that knew her and loved her. Her strength and determination to overcome any obstacle she faced was truly heroic.
She was preceded in death by her stepson, Eric R. Burdette.
She is survived by the love of her life of 31 years, Randy L. Burdette, who was her rock and safe haven through the course of her illness. She is also survived by her father, John O. Marks Jr., and step mother, Sandy Marks; mother, Elizabeth Posten and step father Charles Posten; siblings, Debbie Loudermilk, Cindy Giovannagelo (Fabian), Stacy Marks, Johnna Melchiorre (Joe), John O. Marks III, Richard Reifendifer, and Carrie Newsome; step daughter, Miranda Broyles (Ryan); and grandsons, Myles and Max Broyles, as well as countless special nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and her fur babies, Minnie and Lynus.
Special thanks to the Sarcoma team at Duke University for their steadfast care; your miracles don't go unnoticed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WV K-9 SAR in honor of Lorrie's life passion.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held in Lorrie's honor at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.