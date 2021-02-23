Lorraine Robinson

LORRAINE FLOWERS ROBINSON 89, of Charleston passed away February 17, 2021 at Teays Valley Center of natural causes.
She was a retired purchaser for CAMC Hospitals, a member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, and loved to sew. She was a past Youth Director for Judson Baptist Church and the Kanawha Valley Youth Association. Lorraine was also the former director at various church camps including Camp Cowen Baptist and Good Sam's Camping Club.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harley Robinson and sister, Agnes Wright.
Surviving are her sons, Gene Robinson of Charleston, Dale (Karen) Robinson of Marlinton; daughter, Tami Jo Robinson of Charleston; sister, Audra Flowers Hubbard of Los Angeles, California; brother-in-law, Roger Robinson (Annie) of Hawaii; sisters-in-law, Micheline Robinson of Jacksonville, Florida and Kitty Robinson of Charleston; grandchildren, Jessica Rae Canterbury (Jason) of Matthews, North Carolina, Corissa Dawn Robinson of Charleston; and great grandchildren, Amelia Ann and Ethan James Canterbury.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Judson Baptist Church's Benevolence Fund for community backpacks, the clothing room and food pantry, 320 East 8th Street, Belle, West Virginia 25015 or call at 304-949-3126.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
