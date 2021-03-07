LORRAINE "MISSY" FRAIL SAUNDERS, 91 of Charleston, WV peacefully went to be with the Lord early in the morning on March 4, 2021. Born in Charleston on September 17, 1929 to the late Wilbur Maywood Frail and Alma (Beard) Frail. She had one brother, James William "Jim" Frail who also preceded her in death.
Missy was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. In June of 1950 she traveled to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to marry the love of her life, Bill Saunders. After a short time they moved back to Charleston where Missy was a stay at home mom raising her children and supporting them in any endeavor. She loved Stonewall sports and rarely missed a football game. She served as president of the Stonewall Boosters Club, holding the record for most money raised in a single year. She always made time to pick up kids that didn't have a way to practice dropping them off and picking them back up after practice. Until the day before she passed away she watched WVU sports on TV, often telling them what they could have done or should have done to win or celebrating every victory by clapping and cheering for her team.
After all of her children were raised and out on their own she decided she had too much time on her hands, so she brushed up on her typing skills and applied to the WV Disability Determination office where she was employed for 10 years. After retirement she and Bill moved to Braxton County to their retirement home on the Elk River. Missy and Bill had 25 great years of retirement that they enjoyed every day. They enjoyed taking car rides with no particular destination, stopping at antique stores, junk shops, or yard sales looking for treasures that they enjoyed or something they thought the kids couldn't live without. They enjoyed nature (counting deer and whatever other wild animals they saw at dusk) and going out to eat (never knowing how long the ride would be) and knew most of the employees where they frequented.
Missy was very active in Eastern Star, holding most offices. She was our sweet, loving and understanding mother and the love we received from her will continue on in us.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John William (Bill) Saunders. Missy is survived by her children, John William "Billy" Saunders of Pinch, Sandi Allport (Scott) of Fayetteville, WV, Kathi Parsley of Charleston and Alan Saunders of Charleston. In addition to her children she is survived by her grandchildren, Jaime (Jamie) Brown, Jimmy Allport, Leslie Saunders and Carlos "CJ" Parsley. Great grandchildren, Melody Allport, Scarlett Allport, Stella Allport and Olivia Parsley, sister-in-law, Jeanette Saunders of Florida and many nieces and nephews and her companion and caregiver, Tonya Young of Nitro.
Graveside service will be 2pm Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway, WV. Condolences maybe sent to
Condolences may be sent to bollinger funeralhomewv@gmail.com