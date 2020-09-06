LOU ANN (DANGERFIELD) THACKER, 63, of Evans, WV, passed away, September 4, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 7, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.
