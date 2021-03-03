LOU ELLEN DOLAN 76, of Charleston WV passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was a life long resident of the Charleston and Sissonville area and a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she worked with children in the Primary. She worked outside the home for many years before retiring to enjoy her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jerry Dolan, daughter and son-in-law Leigh Ann Thomas and Jerry Thomas, and grandchildren Ryan Thomas and Eryn Thomas. Lou Ellen was a devoted, loving wife and mother and wonderful, doting grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation starting at 10:30am. Bishop Aliff will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. A private burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com