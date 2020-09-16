LOU THOMAS ECHARD, 89, of South Charleston, went home to be with Lord on September 14, 2020, following a long illness at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
Lou was a member of the Community Church of Hurricane for many years. She loved the Lord and was very active in His works. Lou was a graduated of Sissonville High School. She also retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone Company after 37 years of service and was an active volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital fo 22 years after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Euston and Leah Thomas; son, Gregory Allen Echard; brother, Neal Thomas; sisters, Ruth Breeden, June Saulsgiver and Mae Thomas.
Lou is survived by her granddaughters, Erin Echard and Noel Echard; great-grandchildren, Kaleah and Allen Parker all of California; sister, Betty Jane Harper of Sissonville; sister-in-law, Nita Thomas (Dave Goemaere) of Maryland; special niece, Jerri Gibson and husband Larry Gibson of South Charleston; niece, Dorothy Shultz (David) of Georgia; nephews, Ed Thomas (Rose) of Maryland, Terry Harper (Teresa), Tim Harper and David Saulsgiver (Debora); special great-niece, Terra Price, all of West Virginia; along with several great-nieces and nephews, their families and a host of friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Kanawha Hospice for their loving care of Lou during the past year.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Michael Boblett officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Gardens of Memories, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with masks and social distancing observed.