Louanna Marie Morris

LOUANNA MARIE OSBORNE MORRIS, 103 went home to be with Jesus on November 10, 2022. She was born to Emery Jerry and Glendora Eliza Neal Osborne on July 17, 1919.
She married the love of her life Orval William Morris on October 2, 1951. He went home to be with Jesus on October 19, 2001, just seventeen days after they celebrated fifty years of marriage.
She was also preceded in death by her great grandson Bobby Morton, siblings Deretha, James Henry, Walter, Everett, Guy, Earl, Dencil, Clifford and Cecil.
She is survived by son, William Jerry "Bill" (Judy) Morris of Bentree, WV; daughters, Nina (Roger) Morton of Bentree, WV; Anna Adkins of Bentree, WV; Nora Lynn (Bryan) Taylor of Fola, WV. grandchildren, Brandon (Sabrina) Morton, Amanda (Mark) Taylor, Shane (Ashley) Morton, Linda (David) Angus, Rikki Taylor, Brianna (Kyle) Hurd, Kalee Adkins. Great grandchildren, Haidyn, Kylie, Elijah, Gabriella, Jimmy, Kolton, Shylah, Devon, Aidion, Caydion, Skylar, Noah, and Seth; sister-in-law Stella Osborne of Lizemores, WV. A dear family friend, Benny Fitzwater that considered Mom his 2nd Mom. A host of nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart as if they were her own. Her caregiver for the past six years was Donna Cooper.
A former member of Ida Missionary Baptist Church, where she raised her children and taught them the importance of loving and serving God and attending church. She is a current member of the Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church. She was always by our Dad's side when he preached at other churches. Mom was a godly woman that instilled the love of Jesus in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always quick to tell you about her love for Jesus and how he loves you too. The Bible was her favorite book and she read it every day until her eyesight started to fade. Her children spent many nights gathered around her, while growing up, as she read books to them. She loved gospel music and poetry! Her children knew if prayer was needed, Mom would be praying. She was definitely a prayer warrior. She was the kindest person you would ever meet. She always greeted you with a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Her home was always filled with laughter and love and open to the neighborhood kids who never left hungry. She never met a stranger and if she did, you were friends when you departed. In her later years, she became quite an artist. Her children and grandchildren will cherish these pictures forever. Our Mother was one of a kind!
Funeral Service for our mom will be held on Tuesday November 15, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist church, Adonjah, WV, a one-hour visitation for friends and family prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Ida Baptist Cemetery, Bentree, WV.
Ministers: Rev. Naaman Moore and Rev. Earl Elliott.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Morris family.