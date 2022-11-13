Thank you for Reading.

Louanna Marie Morris
SYSTEM

LOUANNA MARIE OSBORNE MORRIS, 103 went home to be with Jesus on November 10, 2022. She was born to Emery Jerry and Glendora Eliza Neal Osborne on July 17, 1919.

She married the love of her life Orval William Morris on October 2, 1951. He went home to be with Jesus on October 19, 2001, just seventeen days after they celebrated fifty years of marriage.

Tags

Recommended for you