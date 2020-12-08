LOUELLA IONA LOWE, 90 of Chesapeake died December 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Danville.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a former employee of Marmet Hospital, Freeman Cleaners and she was a caregiver.
She was preceded in death by husband, Billy C. Lowe and parents, Hobert and Enola Green.
Surviving are son, Larry (Judy) Lowe of Chesapeake, grandchildren, Kevin and Rick Lowe, 6 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, siblings, Winoma, Georgie, Linda, Terry, Harold and Shirley.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hillcrest Health Care, Danville for their excellent care and support.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday December 10, 2020 at Madison Memory Gardens with Rev. Nathan Epling officiating. Due to the Pandemic, the family requests that all attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing requirements. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.