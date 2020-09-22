LOUELLA MAE TAYLOR, 80 of Marmet died September 20, 2020 at Marmet Center Nursing Home.
She was a 28 year resident of Lippert Terrace Apartments in Kanawha City where she was an active member of the Christian community and was known as the resident "Little Angel." She was a loving sister.
She was preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Hester Selbe Taylor and brothers, Earl Eugene and Max Taylor.
Surviving are, sisters, Mary F. "Tiny" Hill of Marmet, Jo Ann Reese of Marmet, brother, Bruce Taylor of St. Albans and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 23, at Marmet Cemetery with Rev. Steve White officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morris Memorial United Methodist Church 4615 McCorkle Ave. Charleston, WV 25304 for the Common Grounds Food Pantry Ministry.
