LOUIE G PATTON, 74 of Clio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 11, 2020.
He was born on June 12, 1946 to George and Erla (Abbott) Patton and was a lifelong resident of the Clendenin area.
He gave his heart to the Lord on January 1, 2009. Shortly thereafter, he began singing with his wife Sharon in many churches throughout the region. He was proud to spread the Gospel to the thousands of people who had an opportunity to hear them play and sing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robin Patton, and sisters Patricia Carpenter and Lois Jean Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Sharon (Chapman) Patton; son Kevin Patton and his daughter Stormi Williams; daughter Tamra Patton-Lott, her husband Dan, and children Lakota and LouMasi; son Jamie Patton, his wife Kimberly, and children Kaylee and Cade; and son Michael Patton. One great grandson Karson Sherwood. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Barbara Elmore and his brothers Kellar Patton, Mike Patton, and Rodney Patton.
He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and a 48 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132. He also took pride in helping construct Interstate 79 from Charleston to Flatwoods as well as helping to build the Toyota plant in Buffalo. He was skilled in many trades and could be counted on by family, friends, and neighbors to supply his knowledge any time he was needed. He was a very generous and caring person and was well respected within his community. Above all, he loved his family and in return was a beloved husband, Dad, Paw Paw, brother, and friend.
Service will be noon Friday, July 17, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Ray Williams officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memory Gardens, Clendenin.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donate to the care fund for Fairview Memory Gardens, C/O Poca Valley Bank, 7033 Charleston Road, Clendenin, WV 25045.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.