On Thursday, May 14, 2020, LOUIE L. WRIGHT, of Shrewsbury, W.Va., passed peacefully at the age of 81 Louie was born July 3, 1938, in South Charleston, W.Va., to Jollie and Clara Wright, who preceded him in death. He was a man of faith and now rests in the arms of the Father.
Louie served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Coast Guard. He became a Master Electrician and taught Industrial Electricity at Cedar Grove High School, Carver Career and Technical Center, and United Electronics Institute. He retired from the WV Department of Highways Signal Division.
Louie met Joyce Basford on a blind date in 1957. They married in 1959 and raised daughters Karen and LuAnn in a loving home. A Renaissance Man, he was always teaching himself and others something and could be depended upon to solve problems. He enjoyed woodworking, building model ships from scratch, restoring cars, and painting. He was "born under a wandering star" and passed his love for travel on to his daughters and granddaughters. Louie was happiest when surrounded by his "five girls" at family gatherings. He took incredible pride in the good life he and Joyce built and shared those blessings with others.
Louie was preceded in death by his siblings, Dee and Stanley.
Louie is survived by his wife, Joyce (Basford) Wright; daughter, Karen Buckalew and son-in-law Jim; daughter, LuAnn Wright; granddaughter, Megan Buckalew; granddaughter, Laura Austin (Milledge); great-grandchild expected in October; sister, Alma Joyce Lilly; and nephew Stanley Wayne Wright Jr.
The family would like give special thanks to Gary and Sheila Garretson, Sherri Stephens, and Sue Basford for their help and support over the years.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private and provided by Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, W.Va.