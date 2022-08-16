LOUIE RANDALL HUTCHINSON went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born on January 10, 1929 to the late Rolle C. and Callie Mae (Paugh) Hutchinson of Salt Rock, WV.
He was the last living sibling of 14 children. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bruce Blackhurst and granddaughter, Sonya Blackhurst Simpson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Keyser Hutchinson, daughter, Leslie Blackhurst, sons, Richard Hutchinson, Randy Hutchinson (Kim), Michael Hutchinson (Kelly), Grandchildren, Jeremy Hutchinson (Wendy), Jason Blackhurst (Elicia), James Blackhurst (Kitty), Amanda Weese,Timi Fike (Mike), Kaleb Lovejoy (Allie), Mikaela Kiser (Josh), Rick Hutchinson, Jr, Maggie Hutchinson. Great Grandchildren: Brodie & Garrett Simpson (Darren), Emma & Easton Hutchinson, Elaina & Finn Blackhurst, Dean and Laila Kelly, Shaylea, Jack & Brynlee Blackhurst, Xander & Zoey Weese, Liam & Auria Fike & Oliver Pate, Callie Kiser.
Surviving sister-in-laws, Delores White and Shirley Stiltner and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church since 1961 where he was elder and was awarded Elder Emeritus in 2009. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and studied drafting at Marshall University. He was a proud US veteran, Fourth Infantry Division, 20th Field Artillery Regiment where he served two years in Germany during the Korean War. He was allowed the privilege of taking the Veteran Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
He was a salesman for a variety of companies but retired after 30 years from Midwest Steel, after which he opened his own business (Lou Hutch Rails) and Mom traveled with Dad to many sales calls, during which he never saw a speed limit he wouldn't break.
Dad was a Little League Coach, Scout Master (Troop 73, Malden), always active in community serving on Malden Public Service District. Mom and Dad spent many years at their home in Cherry Grove Beach with family and friends and was always at his happiest when they're houses were full. Dad always gave more than he had and took less than he needed.
Thank You to the caregivers for their care, Amada staff, Christine Balser, Morgan Isaacs, Bonnie White and Montgomery Rehab and Nursing.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Charlie Bolen officiating. Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Entombment, with Military Rites, will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers send donations to: National Association of Blind Veterans, 200 East Wells Street, at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230-4998