Louie Randall Hutchinson
LOUIE RANDALL HUTCHINSON went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born on January 10, 1929 to the late Rolle C. and Callie Mae (Paugh) Hutchinson of Salt Rock, WV.

He was the last living sibling of 14 children. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bruce Blackhurst and granddaughter, Sonya Blackhurst Simpson.

