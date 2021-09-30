LOUIS GARRETT "LOUIE" GAUNCH, 51, of Barboursville, WV, met his savior, Jesus, on Monday, September 27, 2021. Louie was a much-loved father, son, brother, and friend.
Louie served his state as Training Officer for West Virginia Homeland Security and Emergency Management. He served his church in countless ways, including teaching children, serving in leadership, and best of all, making muffins for his church. He served his community as board chair of Pollen8, a non-profit that empowers and equips women touched by substance abuse. He was at his happiest when he was serving others.
Louie gained the most pride from his family. He loved his parents Ed and Marilyn tremendously, and dearly loved his younger sister Angie. Anyone who knew Louie knew of his deep and unwavering love for his wife, Johnna. They were married 30 years. Their three children, Garrett, Hannah, and Becca, never had to wonder if their daddy loved them, because he always made it clear.
Louie's absence will be felt by so many, including his best friends, who will miss their ringleader, trip planner, and encourager.
Louie is survived by his beloved wife, Johnna, his children Garrett Gaunch (wife Elizabeth) of Fort Wayne, IN, Hannah Shealy (husband Josh) of Easley, SC, and Rebecca Gaunch of Nashville, TN, as well as his parents, Ed and Marilyn Gaunch of Charleston, WV, sister Angie Beaver (husband James) of Daniels, WV, and so many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Louie's life will be celebrated at a memorial service Friday, October 1st, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 5945 E Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington, WV. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Service will begin at 5 p.m.
Rather than flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Pollen8 at www.pollen8wv.org. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.