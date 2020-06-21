LOUIS HARTLEY LOUDERMILK was born on March 22, 1932, and died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Peyton Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Nettie Diamond Hanna Loudermilk; his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Bentzel Loudermilk; and his son, Dale Hartley Loudermilk.
He graduated from Lewisburg High School (1951), obtained a BS Degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology (1958) and a Master's Degree from VPI, Blacksburg, VA (1973). He spent 35 years in education as a teacher in Greenbrier County with the WV Department of Education; retiring in 1988.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany.
He is survived by his two daughters: Elizabeth Ann Marks and Lisa Michelle Moore; and his daughter-in-law, Deborah Marks Loudermilk; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Bennett Place Cemetery, off Henson Road, Clintonville, with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the start of the graveside service.
"Special thanks to Gary Kale, her employer, for allowing my daughter, Elizabeth, to be available throughout my illness."
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.