LOUIS MASCARO, 96, of Montgomery, West Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Louis (Louie) was born on May 4, 1926, in Galloway, West Virginia in Barbour County to the late Frank and Annie Mascaro. As a young boy, he grew up in Powellton and Kimberly, West Virginia and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1944. In 1953, Louie married Pauline Hill from London, West Virginia. They have two daughters, Karen, and Leigh Ann.
Louie was a member of the Immaculate Conception/St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church of Montgomery/Boomer, West Virginia. Louie served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He retired from the US Postal Service 38 years ago with over 30 years of service.
Louie loved to walk and take drives to see the beautiful scenery. He and Pauline were often seen walking in the community and talking with their friends in Montgomery where he lived for almost 70 years.
Louie is also preceded in death by his brother Patsy Mascaro and sisters Mary Mascaro, Lugie Amick, Jan Sheme and Rose Kidd.
Louie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pauline; daughters Karen (Mike) Moore and Leigh (Greg) Chaney; 5 grandchildren: Michael (Sheila) Moore, Lisa (Roby) Pennington, Ryan Chaney, Tyler Chaney, and Kristin Chaney; 3 great grandchildren: Abigail Pennington, Scarlet Pennington, and Zane Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Louie's life will be held on Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, West Virginia. Family and friends may join the family from 2 - 3 p.m., to share the many wonderful memories of Louie.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, West Virginia. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.