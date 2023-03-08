Thank you for Reading.

Louis Maynard Maggard
LOUIS MAYNARD MAGGARD, 78, of Crown Hill, WV, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 7, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1944, in Richlands, Virginia, the sixth of twelve children of Ernest Maggard and Virgie Mae Steele. Louis graduated from Richlands High School before joining the U.S. Army and serving as a Specialist E4 medic in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Louis began a long and dedicated career as a coal miner, retiring in 2006 from the United Mine Workers of America. Louis was a man of great faith and belonged to the Hampton Baptist Church of East Bank, West Virginia.

He spent many years filling in as a preacher in what he called his calling of providing respite for other pastors. In October of 1979, Louis married the love of his life, Linda McCann, and the two eventually settled in East Bank, West Virginia. Together, they raised a family and shared a life full of love, laughter, and memories that will be cherished forever. Louis loved nothing more than spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family.

