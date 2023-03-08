LOUIS MAYNARD MAGGARD, 78, of Crown Hill, WV, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on March 7, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1944, in Richlands, Virginia, the sixth of twelve children of Ernest Maggard and Virgie Mae Steele. Louis graduated from Richlands High School before joining the U.S. Army and serving as a Specialist E4 medic in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Louis began a long and dedicated career as a coal miner, retiring in 2006 from the United Mine Workers of America. Louis was a man of great faith and belonged to the Hampton Baptist Church of East Bank, West Virginia.
He spent many years filling in as a preacher in what he called his calling of providing respite for other pastors. In October of 1979, Louis married the love of his life, Linda McCann, and the two eventually settled in East Bank, West Virginia. Together, they raised a family and shared a life full of love, laughter, and memories that will be cherished forever. Louis loved nothing more than spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family.
Louis is survived by his wife Linda, his sons Greg, Scott, and Jason, as well as his step-son Scott. He adored his five grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Zachary, Chelsey, and Madison, and loved spending time with them, whether it was watching them play sports, telling stories, or just enjoying each other's company. Louis was also a beloved brother. Surviving siblings include Sylvia, Beatrice, Carol Sue, Jimmy, Mary, Charlotte, and Jackie.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Geraldine, Worley, Hubert, and Gladys, and their memories will always be cherished. Louis will be remembered for his kind and compassionate nature, his unwavering work ethic, and his dedication to his family and community. He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes. He was always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear, and his selflessness and generosity inspired those around him.
A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Hampton Baptist Church, located at 133 Church St. East Bank, WV with Don Stennett, officiating.
Visitation will begin at Noon, giving loved ones an opportunity to pay their respects and share memories of Louis. In addition, if you wish to send flowers, they are welcome and appreciated. For those who prefer to make a donation, the family kindly asks that contributions be made to the Hampton Baptist Church for the Gideon Bible Fund, a cause that was near and dear to Louis' heart.
Your contributions will help ensure that Louis' legacy of faith and commitment to spreading the word of God lives on.
Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is serving the family.