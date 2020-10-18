LOUISE A. COVERT, 75, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She was born on June 30, 1945 in Pulaski, VA, to the late Eugene and Pauline Lawson.
Louise retired from BB&T where she worked in checking services. She loved gospel music and was able to attend the National Quartet Convention in Louisville, Ky, where she met some of her favorite artists. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Covert.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Kelly Waugh and husband Dana of Cross Lanes; son, Chuck Covert and wife Heather of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Derek and Drew Waugh and Allison and Aiden Covert; sisters, Jeanne Ransberger of Colorado Springs, CO, Brenda Roberts of Cross Lanes; and many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Genesis Dunbar Center for their exceptional care.
A special thank you to the friends and family members who also helped with her care.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Corbet Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A walk-by visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
All COVID-19 recommendations will be observed.