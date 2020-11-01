LOUISE A. LUCAS JONES of St. Albans passed from this life October 29th at age 96.
She was born Ammie Louise Walker May 16, 1924; father, William Wesley Walker; mother, Myrtle Sparks Walker in Clay County and raised in Swiss, Nicholas County.
Married in 1949 to Frank Lucas, they welcomed their son Danny in 1953. After Frank's passing in 1977, Danny, her joy and purpose, remained at home and by his mother's side for the remainder of her life.
Also surviving is her youngest sister, Marie "Peggy" Wynock of Myrtle Beach, SC. Frank and Louise, as newlyweds, were blessed with the opportunity to help raise Peggy, who's earliest memories include attending his company baseball games, falling asleep while listening to Frank and his quartet, and time spent at a grocery store Frank and Louise kept on Little Elk Mountain in Nicholas County.
She lived a humble life, focused on faith and family, and always enjoyed attending church until recent years when she wasn't physically able.
Along with her son and sister, left to cherish her memory are nieces and nephews, Michael, Donna, Judy, Jerry, and John; along with their families and the families of those loved ones.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net