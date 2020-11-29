LOUISE ANN RINEHART, 85, of South Charleston, WV passed away November 20th at CAMC. Ann has journeyed to heaven to be with her beloved husband Oliver N. Rinehart, son Stephen L. Rinehart; brothers: George C. Newcome, Edgar Newcome; sisters: Mary M. Middaugh, Nan Goodman, Virginia Loar; parents: George C Newcome, and Blanch Poe Newcome.
Ann was born in Grafton, WV. Ann and her twin sister Nan were the babies of the family. Ann graduated from what is now the WVU School of Nursing. Ann retired from CAMC as a nurse and administrator. Ann was a long time member of the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, an avid amateur radio enthusiast (KA8ZGY), member and officer of the WV State Amateur Radio Council and Kanawha Amateur Radio Club. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
Left to treasure Ann's memories are sons Jeff Rinehart (Robin), Greg Rinehart (Lora), daughter-in-law Laura Conley-Rinehart; Grandchildren: Christina Cosner, Erin Lynch (Joe), Keagan Rinehart, Scott Linville, Bradley Rinehart; great grandchildren: Cheyenne Cosner, Shawna Cosner, Abigail Lynch, Bailey Lynch, many nieces and nephews.
The family of Louise Ann Rinehart would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of CAMC who cared for her during her fight with COVID-19. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a service at this time. To honor of Ann's memory the family suggests donations to Rock Lake Presbyterian Church 905 Village Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309. Memories of Ann may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.