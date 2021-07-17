Our beloved mother LOUISE BOSWELL 87, of Glasgow went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman & Eula Doss; first husband, Benjamin (Bryant) Payne, her late husband, Roger Boswell and; son, Robert (Frank) Payne; brothers, Bill, Jim, Charles, Ed, Raymond, and Roy; sister, Marie Bailey.
She is survived by sons, Roger (Barb) Payne of Hurricane, Jim (Susan) Boswell, Bruce (Melody) Boswell all of Cedar Grove; daughters, Linda (Howard) Murphy of Shrewsbury, Diane Hudnall of Cedar Grove, Kay (Larry) Short of Glasgow; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Raike of Illinois, Dinky Peyton of Campbells Creek, June Williams of Shrewsbury; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday July 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Funeral Services will be Monday July 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., all at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV.
