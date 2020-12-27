LOUISE ELLIS 87 of Meridian MS passed away December 22, 2020. A graveside service will be noon Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Memory Gardens, Madison, WV. Due to CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged. Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV is assisting the Ellis family.
Trending Now
Articles
- Michael Blumenthal: In search of an explanation
- Chuck Landon: It's time for Doc to walk away
- Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year: Romelia Hodges
- Gazette-Mail Sportsperson of the Year: Bernie Dolan, SSAC steer state sports through COVID concerns
- Upshur students struggle with online learning amid pandemic
- WVU football: Neal Brown's initial impression resonated with Spring Valley's Doug Nester
- Marshall football notebook: Is it the end of the line for Doc?
- Marshall football: Herd's season ends with disappointment, uncertainty
- Celebrating some of the people who kept the arts alive during COVID
- WVU football: Spring Valley's Corbin Page commits to Mountaineers' 2022 class