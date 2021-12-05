LOUISE FRANCES WISEMAN passed away unexpectedly at home while doing something she loved, working in her yard, on Nov. 29, 2021. She was 93.
Louise was born in Moosburg, Austria, on Sept. 14, 1928, but left her war-torn homeland in 1955 to immigrate to the United States with her husband and first two children. In the years to follow, Louise had four more children and in 1968 moved to Charleston, WV, where she became an avid supporter of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Charleston Chamber Music Society. She also loved to travel because of the vast experiences and opportunities for connection it provided.
Not one to slow down, Louise continued to enjoy concerts, cooking, gardening and religiously watching Jeopardy every night during her later years. Known as "Kiki" by many, she also welcomed every chance she got to spend time with her children and grandchildren. They will miss her dearly and will continue to cherish her memory.
Louise was preceded in death by her oldest son, Werner Witke, of San Diego. She is survived by her sister, Ines Schicher of Klagenfurt, Austria, and her five remaining children and their families: Monika Witke of Charleston; Barbara Witke (Jack Roth) of Cary, NC; Suzanne Starkey (Doug Cowan) of Marietta, GA; Peter Roberts of Oakland, CA; and Amy Keith (Steven Keith) of Charleston. She is also survived by grandchildren Erika Hofer, Alex Roth, Adam Keith, Isaac Keith and Ryan Keith, plus a host of family back in Europe.
Because of her lifelong passion for learning, Louise requested that her body be donated to the WVU School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (4700 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Suite 101, Charleston, WV 25304) or the Charleston Chamber Music Society (P.O. Box 641, Charleston, WV 25323).