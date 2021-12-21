Thank you for Reading.

LOUISE GRACE DEEL, 90, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Kanawha Place.

She was a member of Marlaing Gospel Tabernacle.

Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com

