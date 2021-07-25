LOUISE MARIE CHEESBREW, 91, of Grantsville, WV passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville, WV, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 p.m., Visitation will be Sunday from 5 - 7 p.m., Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.