LOUISE MARIE CHEESBREW, 91, of Grantsville, WV passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville, WV, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 p.m., Visitation will be Sunday from 5 - 7 p.m., Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

